Investors Migrating To Safer Havens Amid Market Volatility

Amid an atmosphere of economic uncertainty and geopolitical tension, investors are recalibrating their portfolios to mitigate risk and seek stability, according to Charles Schwab President and CEO Rick Wurster.

Speaking during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview on Thursday, Wurster observed a clear shift in investor behavior throughout April, with clients embracing a more cautious stance and diversifying into bonds and international equities.

“Most investors are staying the course,” Wurster noted, emphasising that while the core of investment strategies remains intact, there is a palpable movement toward de-risking.

Data from a Schwabconducted poll revealed that investor sentiment took a bearish turn in April, with 61 per cent of clients expressing caution—nearly double the 32 per cent reported in the first quarter of 2025.

The somber mood coincided with heightened market volatility triggered by President Donald Trump’s new tariff announcements, which sent trading volumes to historic highs earlier in the month before subsiding.

Despite the ebb in trading activity, client engagement remained robust. “We set an alltime record” for client interactions, both via calls and digital platforms, Wurster said, underscoring the intense demand for guidance in a turbulent environment.

While most clients refrained from wholesale portfolio rebalancing, those with diversified holdings—including exposure to international stocks, bonds, and select commodities—reaped the benefits of prudent allocation.

Wurster pointed to this as a testament to the enduring value of strategic diversification amid economic headwinds.

