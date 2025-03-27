Investors Lose N67.27bn As Market Retreats On Profit-Taking

Share

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) faced renewed bearish pressure midweek, leading to an N67.27 billion decline in market capitalisation.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.10 per cent to 105,475.38 points from the previous session’s 105,593.28 points, dragging the year-todate return to 2.49 per cent.

Market capitalisation mirrored the downward movement, closing at N66.15 trillion from N66.21 trillion. The downturn was primarily driven by profit-taking in heavyweight stocks, particularly MTN Nigeria (-2.7%) and Zenith Bank (-1.1%), which erased gains from the previous three sessions.

As a result, Monthto-Date and Year-to-Date returns weakened to -2.2 per cent and +2.5 per cent, respectively. Despite the overall market contraction, investor sentiment remained resilient, as 31 stocks advanced while 18 recorded losses.

Among the top gainers were Mutual Benefits Assurance (+10.00%), Royal Exchange (+9.88%), NEM Insurance (+9.84%), Lasaco Assurance (+9.56%), and E-Tranzact International (+9.52%).

Conversely, UHOMREIT (-9.93%), ABC Transport (-9.80%), Universal Insurance (-8.33%), Daar Communications (-6.45%), and Champion Breweries (-5.00%) led the decliners.

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with the Banking (+0.13%), Insurance (+2.64%), Consumer Goods (+0.35%), and Oil & Gas (+0.03%) indices closing in the green.

The Industrial Goods and Commodities sectors, however, remained flat. Market activity surged significantly, with total trade volume and value rising by 1,548.98 per cent and 2,172.65 per cent, respectively.

Investors executed 10,908 deals, exchanging 5.76 billion shares valued at N342.61 billion. Lafarge Africa emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume and value, recording 3.53 billion units worth N4.47 billion.

While the market’s breadth remained positive at 1.8x, signaling stronger buying interest, investors will closely watch upcoming corporate earnings and macroeconomic developments for future market direction.

