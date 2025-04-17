Investors Lose N445bn Amid Heavyweight Sell-Off

Share

The Nigerian equities market suffered a sharp reversal on Wednesday, erasing gains from the prevous session as widespread selloffs in key banking and energy stocks wiped off N445 billion from investors’ wealth.

The All-Share Index declined by 0.7 per cent to settle at 103,851.88 points, weighed down by bearish sentiment in GTCO (-1.58%), Zenith Bank (-3.93%), FCMB (-1.09%), and Oando (-0.92%). Consequently, market capitalisation dipped to N65.259 trillion from N65.704 trillion, marking a mirror drop of 0.7 per cent.

This downturn dragged the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns to -1.7 per cent and +0.9 per cent, respectively, reflecting a shift in market tone following an earlier rally.

Despite the overall retreat, investor sentiment remained moderately upbeat, with 25 gainers outpacing 20 decliners—signalling a market breadth of 1.3x.

However, the weight of losses in heavily traded bluechip stocks overwhelmed advances by the likes of Fidelity Bank (+6.74%), FBN Holdings (+2.46%), UBA (+0.48%), and Access Corporation (+0.47%).

Trading activity was softer, as volume declined by 4.6 per cent to 351.66 million units, with a total turnover of N13.71 billion across 12,141 deals. Fidelity Bank led the activity chart by volume with 47.43 million units, while MTNN dominated value charts with trades worth N2.74 billion.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Banking index took the hardest hit, shedding 4.7 per cent, followed by Oil & Gas at -0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Insurance (+0.8%) and Consumer Goods (+0.3%) posted modest gains. The Industrial Goods index closed flat. Top decliners included IMG (-10.0%), Guinea Insurance (-9.52%), UPDCREIT (-8.20%), DAAR Communications (-7.94%), and C&I Leasing (-7.89%).

On the flip side, ABBEYBDS (+9.9%), Sovereign Trust Insurance (+7.69%), NGX Group (+7.30%), and Fidelity Bank led the gainers’ chart.

While the market’s breadth suggests underlying resilience, bearish pressures on key stocks may continue to test investor confidence in the near term.

