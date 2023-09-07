Investors Lose N26.49bn As Bears Resurface

The Nigerian equities market ended lower on Wednesday, reversing some of the gains of Tuesday as the benchmark index lost 0.07 per cent to close at 68,334.68 points. Investors’ interest in DANGCEM (+0.05%), NESTLE (+0.01%) and FBNH (+0.84%) was offset by selloffs in GTCO (-1.77%), NB (-0.65%) and UBA (-0.33%) putting the market in the red.

The year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 33.24 per cent, as market capitalisation shed N26.49 billion to close at N37.37 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of trans- actions down by 46.30 per cent. A total of 378.65 million shares valued at N5.48 billion were exchanged in 7,671 deals.

OANDO (+9.70%) led the volume chart with 83.53 million units traded while DANGCEM (+0.05%) led the value chart in deals worth N708.71 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.06-to-1 ra- tio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. OANDO (+9.70%) topped 18 others on the leader’s table, while VITAFOAM (-10.00%) led17 others on the laggard’s log.