Investors Lift Equity Market To N93.76trn As Stocks Gain N461bn

The Nigerian equities market opened the week on a bullish note yesterday, as renewed investor interest in Transcorp Power Plc and 24 other stocks pushed the overall market capitalisation higher by N461 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 729.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 147,717.23 points, while market capitalization advanced to N93.761 trillion from N93.3 trillion the previous session. The positive performance was driven by gains in medium and large-cap stocks such as Transcorp Power, Dangote Cement, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Custodian Investment, and Nigerian Breweries.

According to analysts at United Capital Plc, the market’s uptrend may persist amid sustained buy interest and upbeat earnings expectations. The Nigerian equity market could sustain its bullish momentum on the back of strong buy interest and positive earnings expectations.

Improved stability and reforms could further attract foreign inflows, though there could be profit-taking due to short-term gains. Market sentiment was evenly matched, with 25 gainers slightly outnumbering 24 losers. Sovereign Trust Insurance led the gainers’ chart, rising by 9.97 per cent to close at N3.53 per share.

It was followed by Regency Alliance Insurance with a 9.68 per cent gain to N1.36, while Transcorp Power advanced 8.92 per cent to N342.00 per share. Other top gainers included Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, which appreciated by 7.14 per cent to N4.50, and Haldane McCall, up 6.80 per cent to N4.40 per share.

Conversely, Tripple Gee & Company led the decliners’ chart, falling 9.92 per cent to N5.45 per share. Wema Bank dipped 4.51 per cent to N19.05, while LivingTrust Mortgage Bank declined 3.85 per cent to N5.00. Nigerian Exchange Group and Cutix Plc also shed 3.85 per cent and 3.08 per cent, closing at N5.00 and N3.78 per share respectively.

Market activity strengthened significantly, with total trading volume surging 61.6 per cent to 624.61 million units, valued at N13.47 billion, across 31,563 deals. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance dominated the activity chart, trading 210.46 million shares worth N909.65 million.

It was followed by Fidelity Bank with 47.47 million shares valued at N951.82 million, and Chams Holdings, which exchanged 43.96 million shares worth N191.63 million. Other active stocks included Universal Insurance with 29.90 million shares valued at N32.34 million, and Sovereign Trust Insurance, which traded 23.26 million shares worth N80.30 million.