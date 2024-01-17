Investors increase stakes in equities, gain N1.8trn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market gained N1.82 trillion yesterday as the market capitalisation of quoted companies closed at N48.14 trillion, maintaining the bull run. The NGX All-Share index closed 3.93 per cent stronger to settle at 87,971.10 points. Sustained buy interests in industrial heavyweights, DANGCEM (+9.84%), BUACEM (+9.96%) alongside ZENITHBANK (+2.92%), drove the market’s strong performance, off setting sell-off in UCAP (-1.57%), MANSARD (-1.39%) and CUSTODIAN (-2.04%). As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 17.65 per cent.

The total volume traded advanced by 34.8 per cent to 1.09 billion units, valued at N16.05 billion, and exchanged in 14,835 deals. JAIZBANK was the most traded stock by volume at 150.64 million units, while NASCON was the most traded stock by value at N2.57 billion.

From a sectoral perspective, the Industrial Goods (+9.7%), Insurance (+5.8%), Banking (+4.4%), Consumer Goods (+3.0%) and Oil & Gas (+0.1%) indices recorded significant gains. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (7.5x), as 75 tickers gained relative to 10 losers. BERGER (+10.0%) and DANGSUGAR (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while ROYALEX (-8.2%) and MULTIVERSE (-6.6%) recorded the most significant losses of the day