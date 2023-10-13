Investors Groan as N84.6BN Dry Port Project Suffers Set-Back

Non-payment of land compe- santion estimated at N84.6 billion and other issues have stalled Inland Container Depot (ICD) or dry port project in Oyo State. The idea to establish the dry ports was muted by Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in 2006, when clearing of goods at the ports became a major challenge because of inefficiency that characterised port operations in the period.

Findings revealed that that paucity of fund had also hindered construction and equipment procurement, while political interference caused delays and frustrated investors. Besides, it was gathered that the standard gauge rail to convey containers from Lagos Port to the site had not reached the quay side of the port. Dry port is a common user facility with public authority status.

It is equipped with fixed installations and offer services for handling and temporary storage of import/export laden and empty containers carried under Customs control and other agencies competent to clear goods for home use, warehousing, re-export, temporary storage for onward transit and outright export.

However, 17 years after, the planned 50,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) dry port under Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis has not served the purpose it was created to serve in the southern part of the country. It was gathered that the Oyo State Government had also failed to meet its obligations in the agreements it had with the concessionaires (CRCC).

As at 2023, the percentage progress made by the concessionaire in the site was five per cent as the state government first allocated Erunmu in Ibadan as the first site before another governor earmarked allotting another 90 hectares of land at Lapite/Olorisaoko, Ibadan, for the same project after the first concessionaire had spent huge money at Erunmu.

Although, the Executive Secretary of the council, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, had explained that the NSC and the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) had concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the operations of the dry port. However, the NSC’s Deputy Director, Public Private Partnership (PPP), Mallam Mustapha Zubairu, said because of the renewed interest, some of the concessionaires got finances and divested interest for the project to be executed.

He noted that there were a lot of factors that have affected the early commencement of the project, noting that apart from Oyo State, some state governments had failed to perform their own commitment based on implementation strategy. Zubairu noted: “They are supposed to play key roles toward the provision of basic amenities like access road to the site, perimeter fencing, security, water and others.”

It would be recalled that In 2006, 50,000 TEUs were allocated to Oyo State at Ibadan and was concessioned to Catamaran Logistics Limited, while Abia State got 50,000 TEUs at Isiala Ngwa, which is to be managed by Eastgate Limited. Other locations are Plateau State (Jos) with 20,000 TEUs by Duncan Maritime Nig. Limited; Kano State (Dala) with 20,000 TEUs by Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.;

Katsina State (Funtua) with 10,000 TEUs by Equitorial Marine Oil and Gas Limited and Borno State (Maiduguri) with 10,000 TEUs by Migfo Nigeria Limited. The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has held a meeting with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the owners of the projects.

The negotiation was moderated by the Federal Ministry of Transportation led by the then acting Permanent Secretary and the Director, Maritime Services, Auwalu Suleiman. At a meeting with ICRC last year, the concessionaires and NSC complained of poor cooperation from state governments, who mostly delayed in meeting their own part of the agreements, especially in the provision of land.