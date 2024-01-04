Investors Gain N846.37BN In Second Trading Day, ASI up 2.4%

The stock market yesterday sustained its bullish momentum in the second trading session of the year, as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 2.0 per cent to 77,537.57 points. Gains in UBA (+10.0%), ACCESSCORP (+10.0%), and TRANSCOHOT (+10.0%), ZENITH BANK (+4.23%), GTCO (+3.49%) alongside STAN- BIC (+3.13%) offset losses in NGXGROUP (-1.70%), MAN- SARD (-0.91%) and CADBURY (-1.17%), keeping the market in the green.

Consequently, the year-to- date (YTD) return rose to 3.70 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N846.37 billion to close at N42.43 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 79.8 percent to 927.56 million units, valued at NGN10.69 billion, and exchanged in 11,629 deals. FIDELITYBK was the most traded stock by volume at 108.11 million units, while UBA was the most traded by value at NGN1.54 billion.

Sectoral performance was reflective of the overall market sentiment, as the Banking (+6.7%), Insurance (+5.5%), Consumer Goods (+2.4%), Oil & Gas (+1.9%) and Industrial Goods (+0.3%) indices all advanced. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was predominantly positive (10.9x), as 76 tickers gained relative to 7 losers. MORISON (+10.0%) and UPL (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while LEARNAFRCA (-9.1%) and CHAMPION (-7.3%) recorded the highest losses of the day.