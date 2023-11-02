Investors Gain N739.26bn As Benchmark Index Hits 70,000 Points

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for the fourth consecutive session sustained its bullish move- ment as the All-Share index closed 1.94 per cent stronger to settle at 70,581.76 points, the highest level in history.

Sustained gains in index heavyweight, AIR- TELAFRI (+10.00%), alongside Tier-1 banks ZENITHBANK (+3.77%) and GTCO (+1.72%), drove the market’s strong performance. As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 37.72 per cent, with the market capitalisation up by N739.26 billion to close at N38.78 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 82.25 per cent. A total of 601.73 million shares valued at N11.02 billionn were exchanged in 7,444 deals. UBA (+0.48%) led the volume and value charts with 163.56 million units traded in deals worth N3.47 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 2.64-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. AIRTELAFRI (+10.00%) led 28 others on the leader’s log while CHAMPION (-6.85%) topped 10 others on the laggard’s table.