Investors Gain N5.95bn As Asi Closes Positive

Activity on the domestic bourse was mixed yesterday, albeit a bullish tilt as the benchmark index closed marginally higher (+0.02%) at 71,025.16 points.

Gains in MTNN (+0.21%), NB (+5.26%), and FLOURMILL (+0.31%) offset the declines in ZENITH BANK (-0.74%), DANGSUGAR (-0.16%) and UBA (-0.48%). Subsequently, the market remains on track for a weekly gain. The year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 38.58 per cent, while the market capitalisation rose by N5.95 billion to close at N39.06 trillion.

The total volume traded advanced by 62.7 percent to 483.85 million units, valued at N4.38 billion, and exchanged in 6,545 deals. REGALINS was the most traded stock by volume at 104.34 million units, while OANDO was the most traded stock by value at N676.64 million.

Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Banking (-0.4%) and Oil & Gas (-0.2%) declined, while the Consumer Goods (+0.3%) and Insurance (+0.2%) indices recorded gains. Meanwhile, the Industrial Goods index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.7x), as 32 tickers lost relative to 23 gainers. ABCTRANS (-10.0%) and ETRANZACT (-9.9%) recorded the highest losses of the day, while NSLTECH (+10.0%) and DEAPCAP (+10.0%) topped the gain- ers’ list.