Investors Gain N401.63BN As Benchmark Index Recovers

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market bounced back on Thursday, paring previous session losses, as the benchmark Index surged 0.99 per cent to close at 74,502.58 points.

Interests in MTNN (+4.58%), ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) and STANBIC (+8.20%) pushed the broader index into positive terrain, offsetting the losses in GTCO (-0.50%), UBA (-1.57%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.22%). As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 45.37 per cent, while the market capitalization gained N401.63 billion to close at N40.77 trillion.

The total volume traded declined by 14.3 percent to 371.02 million units, valued at N5.47 billion, and exchanged in 8,215 deals. JAIZBANK was the most traded stock by volume at 49.40 million units, while ZENITHBANK was the most traded stock by value at N1.06 billion.

On sectors, the Insurance (+2.1%), Industrial Goods (+1.1%) and Consumer Goods (+0.1%) indices recorded gains, while the Banking (-0.2%) index declined. The Oil & Gas index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.3x), as 34 tickers gained relative to 27 losers. IKEJAHOTEL (+10.0%) and MULTIVERSE (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while UACN (-10.0%) and JOHNHOLT (-9.7%) recorded the highest losses of the day.