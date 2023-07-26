Investors gain N393.54bn on sustained bullish-run

Trading activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday extended its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session. The benchmark index closed 1.11 per cent stronger at 65,991.02 points. As a result, the ASI’s yearto-date (YTD) return increased to 28.76 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N393.54 billion to close at N35.93 trillion. Gains in MTNN (+5.52%), ZENITHBANK (+0.86%), and GEREGU (+3.60%) kept the market in the green offsetting losses in STANBIC (-2.10%), WAPCO (-2.61%), and NB (-3.78%). At the close of trading the value of transactions was down by 42.62 per cent. A total of 553.52 million shares valued at N7.42 billion were exchanged in 8,313 deals. JAPAULGOLD (+9.78%) led the volume chart with 72.49 million units traded while GTCO (+0.52%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.70 billion. Market breadth closed flat as FTNCOCOA (+10.00%) topped 21 others on the leader’s log while CONOIL (-10.00%) led 21 others on the laggard’s table

