Investors Gain N305.61BN On Sustain Bullish Sentiments

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday extended gains for the second consecutive sessions as the benchmark Index ended 0.78 per cent stronger to close at 71,808.64 points. The performance was primarily driven by gains in MTNN (+0.25%), ZENITH BANK (+3.44%) and GTCO (+0.51%) offsetting losses in DANG- SUGAR(-0.09%), WAPCO (-0.33%) and TRANSCORP (-1.29%).

The ASI year-to-date (YTD) increased to 40.11 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N305.61 billion to close at N39.30 trillion. The total volume traded advanced by 61.2 percent to 690.01 million units, valued at N12.10 billion, and exchanged in 8,412 deals. GTCO was the most traded stock by volume and value at 76.70 million units and N3.04 billion, respectively.

Performance across the sectors was mixed, as the Insurance (-2.0%) and Consumer Goods (-0.1%) indices declined, while the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. The Banking (+5.0%) index was the sole gainer for the day.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 34 tickers gained relative to 21 losers. THOMASWY (+9.9%) and FBNH (+9.9%) topped the gainers’ list, while MANSARD (-9.7%) and GUINEAINS (-9.7%) recorded the highest loss- es of the day.