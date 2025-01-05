Investors Gain N248bn as NGX Closes Positive

Share

The domestic bourse on Friday sustained its positive momentum to close the week with N248 billion gain.

Specifically, the market capitalisation, which opened at N62.918 trillion, added N248 billion or 0.39 per cent to close at N63.166 trillion.

The All-Share Index also advanced by 0.39 per cent or 406.2 points, to close at 103,586.33, against 103,180.14 recorded on Thursday.

Sustained investors’ interest in Tier-one banks, namely, Zenith Bank, United Bank For Africa (UBA) and Access Corporation, alongside other advanced equities drove the market up.

As a result, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return increased to 0.64 per cent.

On the gainers’ table, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Chams Plc, Learn Africa, NCR Nigeria and Omatek led by 10 per cent each to close at N3.30, N2.31, N4.95, N6.05 and 88k per share, respectively.

Conversely, Total Nigeria led the losers’ table by 9.74 per cent to close at N630, Computer Warehouse Group trailed by 6.04 per cent to close at N7 per share.

Thomas Wyatt lost 5.26 per cent to close at N1.80, ABC Transport dropped 4.07 per cent to close at N1.18 and UACN shed 3.19 per cent to close at N31.90 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 45.48 per cent.

A total of 709.28 million shares valued at N8.24 billion were exchanged in 13,593 deals, compared with 829.75 million shares valued at N5.67 billion traded in 11,752 deals, posted previously.

Meanwhile, Chams led the activity chart in volume with 58.07 million shares, while FBN Holdings led in value of deals worth N492.64 million.

