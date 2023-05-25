Investors Gain N166.84bn On Sustained Bull run

Nigeria equities on Wednesday continued to deliver positive performance as the benchmark index gained 0.58 per cent to close at 52,927.60 points. Investors’ interests in NESTLE (+9.98%), GE- REGU (+2.95%) and SE- PLAT (+2.13%) offset losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.93%), GTCO (-1.44%) and PZ (-2.70%). The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.27 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N166.84 billion to close at N28.82 trillion. On sector performance, NGX Oil & Gas appreciated by 2.54 percent, NGX Consumer Goods appreciated by 2.07 percent, NGX Industrial appreciated by 0.23 per cent, NGX Banking appreciated by 1.06 percent while NGX Insurance depreciated by 0.10 percent.

Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 51.55 per cent. A total of 455.18 million shares valued at N7.83 billion were exchanged in 6,635 deals. ACCESSCORP (+6.19%) led the volume chart with 69.19m units traded while SEPLAT (+2.13%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.84 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.87-to-1 ratio with advancing issues out- numbering declining ones. NESTLE (+9.98%) led 27 others on the leader’s log while WAPIC (-8.70%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s table.