Investors gain N102.39bn on sustained bullish run

Nigerian equities on Tuesday ex- tended its bullish run as the benchmark index gained 0.36 per cent to settle at 52,419.33 points. Gains in Tier-1 bank- ing names, ZENITHBANK (+1.45%), GTCO (+4.15%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.50%), were the main drivers of the market’s over- all performance. Consequently, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.28 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by N102.39 billion to close at N28.54 tril- lion. At the close of trading, the value of transactions was up by 21.25 per cent. A total of 576.85 million shares valued at N6.79 billion were exchanged in 6,143 deals. UBA (+2.38%) led the vol- ume chart with 94.31 million units traded, while ZENITH- BANK (+1.45%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.40 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.50-to-1 ratio with advancing issues out- numbering declining ones. NB (+9.97%) led 23 others on the leader’s log while COURT- VILLE (-6.52%) topped 15 oth- ers on the laggard’s chart.