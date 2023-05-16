New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Investors gain N102.39bn…

Investors gain N102.39bn on sustained bullish run

Nigerian equities on Tuesday ex- tended its bullish run as the benchmark index gained 0.36 per cent to settle at 52,419.33 points. Gains in Tier-1 bank- ing names, ZENITHBANK (+1.45%), GTCO (+4.15%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.50%), were the main drivers of the market’s over- all performance. Consequently, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.28 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by N102.39 billion to close at N28.54 tril- lion. At the close of trading, the value of transactions was up by 21.25 per cent. A total of 576.85 million shares valued at N6.79 billion were exchanged in 6,143 deals. UBA (+2.38%) led the vol- ume chart with 94.31 million units traded, while ZENITH- BANK (+1.45%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.40 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.50-to-1 ratio with advancing issues out- numbering declining ones. NB (+9.97%) led 23 others on the leader’s log while COURT- VILLE (-6.52%) topped 15 oth- ers on the laggard’s chart.

Post Views: 50

Read Previous

Procurement: Rivers emulates Lagos for better service delivery
Read Next

Assault: My life, son’s in danger, 69-year-old woman cries out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023