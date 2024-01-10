Investors gain N1.5trn as All-Share Index up 3.57%

Equities trading at the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday deepened its bullish momentum for the sixth consecutive day. The market capitalisation of quoted companies on the Lagos bourse gained N1.57 trillion to close at N45.52 trillion while the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index was up by 3.57 per cent to close at 83,191.84 points.

Buying interest in SterlingNg (+9.94%), FCMB (+9.86%), ACCESSCORP (+8.39%), Fidelity Bank (+4.49%), DANGCEM (+3.72%), MTNN (+3.51%), and BUAFOODS (+5.59%) offset losses in TOTAL (-10.00%), CHAMPION (-5.00%) and CWG (-4.22%). As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 11.26 per cent. On sectors, the Bank- ing (+8.2%), Insurance (+6.4%), Consumer Goods (+4.0%), and Industrial Goods (+2.5%) indices recorded gains, while the Oil & Gas (-2.4%) index declined. The total volume traded advanced by 18.5 per cent to 1.41 billion units, valued at N24.68 billion, and exchanged in 17,144 deals. FIDELITYBK was the most traded stock by volume at 141.75 million units, while UBA was the most traded stock by value at N3.78 billion. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 70 stocks recorded gains as 13 others made losses. losers.

The share price of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) Plc, FTN Cocoa, MBENEFIT, UNIVINSURE, and Cadbury appreciated by 10 per cent each to close at N28.60 kobo, N2.20 kobo, N.0.77 kobo, N0.33 kobo, N18.15 kobo per share respectively. Top on the share price losers’ chart is Total with 10% loss to close at N346.50 kobo per share, DaarComm followed 9.40 per cent loss to close at N1.06 kobo per share, RTBriscoe was down by 8.45 per cent to close at N0.65 kobo per share, the share value of Sunu Assurance (SUNUASSUR) dipped by 9.69 per cent to sell at N1.20 kobo per share, while Prestige shed 9.41 per c3nt to close at N0.50 kobo per share.