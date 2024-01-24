Investors gain N1.56trn as ASI up 2.97%

The domestic bourse maintained the bull run yesterday as the benchmark index closed 2.97 per cent stronger to settle at 98,616.97 points. Sustained buy interests in industrial heavyweights, DANGCEM (+9.99%), BUACEMENT (+10.00%) alongside SEPLAT (+10.00%), drove the market’s strong performance, offsetting sell-off in ZENITHBANK (-4.43%), GTCO (-3.51%) and UBA (-3.07%). As a result, the yearto-date (YTD) return rose to 031.89 prr cent, while market capitalisation gained N1.56 trillion to close at N53.97 trillion.

The total volume traded increased by 3.6 per cent to 747.51 million units, valued at N16.28 billion, and exchanged in 16,589 deals. 0000 TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 77.71 million units, while DANGCEM was the most traded stock by value at N3.11 billion. On sectoral performance, the Industrial Goods (+9.0%), Oil & Gas (+5.6%), and Consumer Goods (+1.9%) indices recorded gains, while the Insurance (-4.7%) and Banking (-2.7%) indices printed losses. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.3x), as 56 tickers lost relative to 17 gainers. MBENEFIT (-10.0%) and PZ (-10.0%) topped the losers’ list, while BUACEMENT (+10.0%) and SEPLAT (+10.0%) recorded the highest gains of the day