Investors Gain N1.04trn As Index Surges Past 111,000 Landmark

In an emphatic display of bullish momentum, Nigeria’s equities market rose sharply to an all-time high on Tuesday, with the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) breaching the 111,000-point ceiling for the first time in history.

The index soared 1.5 per cent to close at 111,606.22 points—propelled by strong performances in AIRTELAFRI (+10.0%), GTCO (+2.1%), and La – farge Africa (WAPCO) (+3.1%).

The rally, underscored by robust investor appetite and resurgent confidence, added a staggering ₦1.04 trillion to the Nigerian Exchange’s market capitalisation, which climbed to ₦70.38 trillion.

This historic lift pushed Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns to +5.5 per cent and +8.4 per cent, respectively, underscoring sustained positive sentiment across the trading floor.

Market breadth was overwhelmingly bullish, with 35 stocks posting gains against 20 laggards, translating to a strongly positive market sentiment.

Airtel Africa led the pack of top performers with a full-day ceiling gain of 10 per cent, trailed by Omatek (+9.23%), Cornerstone Insurance (+8.63%), NAHCO (+8.39%), and UPL (+6.47%). On the flip side, McNichols (-9.80%), CWG (-9.50%), and Champion Breweries (-7.38%) suffered the steepest losses.

All key sectoral indices closed in the green, reinforcing the depth of Tuesday’s rally. The Insurance index outperformed with a 2.23% gain, followed by Industrial Goods (+1.96%), Banking (+1.55%), Consumer Goods (+1.17%), Oil & Gas (+0.78%), and Commodities (+0.47%).

Trading activity, however, painted a more nuanced picture. While total trade volume rose marginally by 1.13 per cent to 409.57 million shares, the number of deals and transaction value declined by 18.07 per cent and 9.35 per cent, respectively.

The day’s trades were worth ₦9.87 billion across 15,992 deals. CUSTODIAN led the volume chart with 37.59 million units, while GTCO topped the value chart with trades worth ₦1.57 billion.

Tuesday’s record-breaking session reaffirms the resurgent strength of the domestic bourse, buoyed by strategic repositioning by institutional investors and improved risk sentiment amid macroeconomic recalibrations.

