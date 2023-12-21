Investors Gain By N507.60BN As Benchmark Index Up 1.28%

The NGX All Share Index continued the bull run on Wednesday as the benchmark index gained 1.28 percent to settle at 73,397.71 points. Interests in telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (+4.87%), tier 1 banks, ZENITH- BANK (+1.99%) and GTCO (+0.76%), kept the market in the green, outweighing losses in DANGSUGAR (-0.96%), FBNH (-0.43%), and ETI (-7.71%).

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 43.21 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by N507.60 billion to close at N40.16 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 34.8 pecent to 554.64 million units, valued at N12.83 billion, and exchanged in 7,910 deals. GTCO was the most traded stock by volume and value at 89.45 million units and N3.58 billion, respectively.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive, as the Insurance (+0.8%), Banking (+0.8%), Industrial Goods (+0.1%) and Oil & Gas (+0.1%) indices all reflected the overall market performance. On the other hand, the Consumer Goods (-0.2%) index was the sole loser of the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.6x), as 36 tickers gained relative to 22 losers.

M U L T I V E R S E (+10.0%) and TRANSCORP (+10.0%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while TANTALIZER (-10.0%) and THOMASWY (-9.9%) topped the losers’ list.