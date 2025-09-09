Investors flood CBN’s T-Bills, OMO Auctions With N2.2trn Oversubscription

Nigeria’s fixed income market has witnessed another display of robust investor appetite as both Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) and Open Market Operation (OMO) auctions recorded hefty oversubscriptions, underscoring sustained demand for sovereign paper in a liquidity-rich environment. Overall, the Treasury bills market traded bullish, with average yields across all instruments falling by 13 basis points (bps) week-on-week to 22.1 per cent.

The decline was driven by a sharp contraction in NTB yields, which dropped by 31bps to 18.6 per cent, offsetting a slight 4bps increase in OMO yields to 25.5 per cent.

The highlight came midweek when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offered N480 billion in NTBs across 91-, 182-, and 364-day maturities.

Demand was overwhelming, with subscriptions hitting N1.01 trillion, more than double the offer size and translating to a bid-to-offer ratio of 2.1x, compared with 1.7x at the previous auction.

Reflecting this strong appetite, the CBN overallotted N585.25 billion. Stop rates settled at 15.32 per cent on the 91-day bill (down 18bps), 15.50 per cent on the 182-day paper (unchanged), and 17.69 per cent on the 364- day tenor (up 25bps).

Market analysts say the auction outcome points to easing pressure at the front end of the curve and a more measured adjustment on longer tenors, where the steep rate hikes of recent months have moderated.

“The strong bid cover underscores investors’ preference for risk-free instruments in a highliquidity environment, while the CBN’s allotment strategy reflects its balancing act between supporting demand and curbing excess liquidity,” one Lagos-based dealer observed. A similar dynamic played out in the OMO segment.

On Tuesday, the CBN floated N600 billion worth of 84-day bills. The auction drew an impressive N1.18 trillion in bids—nearly twice the offer—resulting in a 2.0x subscription ratio.

The apex bank eventually allotted N620.65 billion at a stop rate of 26.40 per cent, highlighting its ongoing commitment to sterilise liquidity despite elevated yields. The bullish sentiment extended to the Federal Government bond market, where average yields dipped by 13bps to 17.0 per cent.

Gains were most pronounced at the belly of the curve, with benchmark papers such as the FEB-2030 and JUL-2030 tightening by 47bps and 32bps, respectively, as investors rotated into onthe-run bonds. Liquidity dynamics played a central role in last week’s market moves. System liquidity opened the week buoyed by N460 billion in OMO maturities, pushing the overnight rate steady at 27 per cent.

However, the CBN’s absorption of N620.65 billion through its OMO sale moderated conditions, leaving the system’s net long position slightly lower at N1.06 trillion from N1.17 trillion the previous week. Looking ahead, analysts expect NTB yields to remain anchored in the near term, supported by ample liquidity and sustained demand.