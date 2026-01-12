Investors Eye 10 Rewarding Stocks As 2026 Earnings Season Approaches

Investors on the Nigerian capital market are increasingly positioning portfolios around dividend-paying equities as expectations build ahead of the first half (H1) of the 2026 earnings season.

With interest rates remaining elevated and income-focused strategies gaining traction, market participants are focusing on companies with strong cash flows, resilient earnings and a consistent history of shareholder payouts.

At the top of dividend expectations is Dangote Cement Plc, Nigeria’s most capitalized listed company. Analysts expect Dangote Cement to sustain its dividend strength in 2026, supported by dominant market share, steady demand from infrastructure and housing projects, and improved pricing power across key African markets.

The company’s strong cash generation and balance sheet position have historically translated into generous shareholder distributions. Telecommunications giant Airtel Africa Plc is also firmly on investors’ dividend watchlist.

Airtel Africa has consistently delivered attractive dividends in recent years, backed by robust subscriber growth, expanding data usage and strong earnings momentum across its African operations. Analysts believe the group’s dollar-linked earnings profile further enhances its appeal as a defensive income stock.

In the industrial sector, BUA Cement Plc is another stock attracting dividend expectations. Market watchers point to BUA Cement’s expanding production capacity, cost-efficiency initiatives and growing market presence as factors that could support stable or improved dividend payouts in 2026.

Fast-moving consumer goods heavyweight Nestlé Nigeria Plc remains a traditional dividend favourite, despite margin pressures in recent years.

Analysts say any improvement in cost management, pricing strategy and foreign exchange stability could reinforce Nestlé Nigeria’s capacity to reward shareholders in the coming year.

Within the financial services space, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc features prominently on dividend expectation lists. The group’s diversified earnings across banking, pensions, asset management and insurance have historically supported consistent dividend payments, making it attractive to long-term income investors.