Investors Eager To See Nigeria Back In Int’l Market – Uzoka-Anite

As Nigeria’s economic reform agenda gains global recognition, international investors are expressing renewed interest in the country’s economy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, revealed that investors are eagerly awaiting Nigeria’s return to the international capital market, a statement issued by Director of information in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga, said.

The Minister stated that the meetings provided a platform for Nigeria’s economic team to engage with global investors, showcasing the country’s economic progress.

Uzoka-Anite highlighted key indicators, including a growing foreign exchange reserve exceeding $42 billion and a decline in inflation.

It’s like a miracle that we could do such multiple reforms, and within 2 years, we are witnessing groups and I think even the IMF and the World Bank have given a lot of commendation to that, she said.

The Minister attributed the country’s economic progress to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary leadership and the government’s commitment to reforms.

We are glad of Mr President’s visionary leadership and for steering the country to undertake such reforms. We need the reforms, she added.

Now that there is clarity and there’s certainty in FX pricing, there is more confidence in the economy among manufacturers and traders. Prices of food and other services, including manufactured goods, the prices have come down, she said.

With renewed confidence in the economy, Uzoka-Anite expressed optimism that Nigeria would attract significant investments, driving growth and development.

With Nigeria’s economic fundamentals on track and global investors eager to invest, the country is poised to unlock its vast potential and drive sustainable growth and development for generations to come.