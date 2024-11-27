Investors Defy Rate Hike As Equities Post N8.25bn Gain

Share

The Nigerian equities market demonstrated remarkable resilience on Tuesday, posting a modest gain of N8.25 billion in market capitalisation to close at N59.18 trillion.

This performance defied expectations as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a further increase in the monetary policy rate (MPR) during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The CBN raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 27.50 per cent, up from 27.25 per cent, continuing its tightening stance to combat inflationary pressures.

While this move aligns with prior signals from the apex bank, it heightened caution among investors navigating the evolving macroeconomic landscape. Despite the anticipated headwinds, market sentiment leaned toward dividend-yielding stocks.

Notable gainers included WAPCO (+9.2%), GTCO (+0.47%), ZENITHBANK (+0.93%), and STANBIC (+1.31%), which collectively offset losses in heavyweights such as MTNN (-1.16%), OANDO (-3.46%), and UBA (-1.55%).

As a result, the All-Share Index (ASI) edged up marginally by 0.01 per cent to close at 97,639.88 points, while market capitalisation increased by N8.25 billion.ing volume dipped by 17.8 per cent, with 552.11 million units exchanged at a value of N8.03 billion across 9,305 deals.

HMCALL emerged as the most traded stock, with 177.11 million units valued at N1.09 billion. TANTALIZER followed with significant volume, trading 36.99 million units, while WAPCO ranked second in value, recording trades worth N978.68 million.

Sectoral indices showed mixed performance. Gains were recorded in Insurance (+0.9%), Industrial Goods (+0.8%), Oil & Gas (+0.4%), and Consumer Goods (+0.1%), while the Banking sector declined by 0.2 per cent.

The broader market sentiment leaned negative, with 25 stocks closing lower compared to 23 gainers. MULTIVERSE (-9.9%) and TANTALIZER (-9.3%) led the decliners, while HMCALL (+10.0%) and SUNUASSUR (+9.8%) topped the gainers’ chart.

