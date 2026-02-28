Investors’ Conference To Boost Economic Growth In Edo – Imasun

The initiator of Ughoron Group, Mr Imasuen Amowie Izoduwa, has said that the Benin Investors Conference (BIC) will promote the most needed economic growth, stimulate peace and progress among the people of Edo State.

He said this while speaking with journalists ahead of the programme in Benin City, the state capital.

Mr Izoduwa said the BIC, an annual strategic economic platform, is designed to advance the prosperity of the Benin people through structured collaboration, enterprise development, and intentional investment.

Izoduwa added that the Benin homeland carries a legacy of organisation, trade, governance, and craftsmanship that once positioned it among the most respected empires in Africa.

He said that legacy is not merely history — it is a reminder of what is possible when a people build with

direction and unity come together to champion a common cause.

He pointed out that today, the Benin sons and daughters contribute meaningfully across industries around the world; however, one critical question remains before them. How do we intentionally connect that experience, capital, and influence back to the economic development of the Benin people?

He maintained that the answer they are presenting is the Benin Investors Conference.

He stressed that the BIC 2026 is a four-day gathering that will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers, creatives, and members of the global Benin community here in

Benin City.

He said the conference is built on a guiding philosophy — The Benin First Philosophy. He said the Benin First Philosophy is not a slogan, but a principle of priority.

He said this philosophy ensures that investments connected to Benin’s land, culture, and economic activities intentionally prioritise Benin’s participation and ownership.

He said it is not about exclusion. It is about responsibility. It means that when capital flows into Benin-related ventures, Benin people must be active beneficiaries — as owners, partners, professionals, and decision-makers, because the only people that can truly help them grow are themselves.

According to him, we are also developing collective investment structures that allow Benin people, both at home and in the diaspora, to pool resources into structured funds.

“These funds will support sectors such as film, agriculture, technology, real estate, and creative industries.

“The goal is simple: move from individual effort to coordinated economic strength, supporting viable Benin-led businesses and talents anywhere in the world and building institutions that can sustain growth for generations.

“The conference will feature high-level keynote sessions, curated investment pitch presentations, structured networking engagements, business hubs, product showcases, cultural exhibitions, and an award night recognising outstanding contributions within the Benin community.

“In addition, BIC 2026 will formally present key long-term initiatives, including: The Benin Trust Fund — a collective investment purse designed to empower the future of our people”.