Investors Charged T Recognize Potential Of Lifestyle Sector For Nat’l Economy

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s lifestyle and entertainment sector have called for greater recognition of the industry’s role in job creation and urban development, warning that persistent negative narratives about the country could discourage investment and economic participation.

They said despite existing economic challenges, emerging sectors such as nightlife and leisure are contributing to employment, youth engagement and small business growth, particularly in expanding urban centres like Abuja.

Speaking on the need for more constructive engagement, the founder of Aris Club, Glen Aris, said businesses in the lifestyle and entertainment space are increasingly supporting local economies and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

He said this during the unveiling of Aris Club on February 14 in Lokogoma, Abuja, noting that the initiative was conceived as part of efforts to harness opportunities within Nigeria’s evolving urban economy.

According to him, beyond entertainment, such platforms can support local talent, stimulate small businesses and create spaces for social and economic interaction.

“This is more than a club. It is a space where people come together, celebrate life, support local talent, and engage in initiatives that drive economic and social growth,” he said.

Aris added that encouraging Nigerians to explore income-generating ventures, including property investment, remains critical to achieving long-term economic sustainability.

Also speaking, the facility’s manager, Victor Ike, disclosed that the initiative has generated over 40 direct jobs, with additional indirect opportunities expected through collaborations with artists, vendors and service providers.

“Beyond entertainment, we are creating opportunities, from employment to platforms for creatives and small businesses,” Ike said.

As part of efforts to expand its economic impact, the project also announced a partnership with Gidi Steel Properties Ltd, a real estate firm led by Gideon Sule.

Sule explained that the collaboration reflects a growing model where lifestyle infrastructure supports property development and attracts investment into emerging communities.

“By connecting lifestyle infrastructure with real estate, we are creating economic value while also opening up opportunities for Nigerians, especially young people, to build wealth,” he said, identifying Lokogoma as a potential hub for similar initiatives.

Observers say the integration of leisure, real estate and entrepreneurship is gradually reshaping urban development patterns in Nigeria, especially in rapidly expanding districts.

They noted that such investments, if properly harnessed, could contribute to addressing youth unemployment while boosting tourism and commercial activity.

The facility is expected to host social events, cultural showcases and performances by emerging and established artists, with stakeholders expressing optimism about its role in promoting talent and community engagement.