Investors Advised Not To Treat Stock Market Like Casino

Mr Aruna Kebira, Managing Director of Globalview Capital Ltd., has cautioned investors against treating the stock market like a casino, emphasising that it requires a strategic and patient approach to yield returns.

Kebira gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday. He said that many investors mistakenly view the stock market as a platform for quick gains rather than a long-term investment opportunity.

He noted that this misconception can lead to reckless investment decisions, ultimately resulting in financial losses. He, however, advised investors to adopt a long-term perspective, conduct thorough research and set clear investment goals.

He warned that investing funds meant for essential expenses, such as children’s school fees and house rent, in the stock market with the expectation of short-term returns could lead to significant financial stress if the market did not perform as expected.

“Some investors view the market as a form of gambling, seeking quick returns rather than adopting a long-term outlook.

“The market has a long-term outlook; if, by chance, it pays off in the short term, that is merely an addition. Investors should approach the market with a long-term mindset.

