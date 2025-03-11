Investor To Spend $115m On Line Pipes

Share

Supply Chain Manager (Production and Logistics) of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Chioma Okpoechi, has said that her company will spend $115 million in the next four years on line pipes, adding that, “steadily our operational requirements are growing.”

She expressed the hope that “this should encourage Madein-Nigeria manufacturers,” although she cautioned that quality and timeliness of delivery cannot be compromised.

According to a statement from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB), she also provided procurement data on line pipes from her company indicating that $43 million was spent between 2019 and 2014.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) had said it achieved a much-needed consensus among critical oil and gas industry stakeholders and manufacturers to ramp up in-country production and utilisation of line pipes in oil and gas operations, as part of the strategy deepen local content, and conserve foreign exchange and create jobs.

It explained in a statement that the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), comprising all international oil companies, and their indigenous counterparts under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) met with the leading pipe manufacturing companies and pipe coaters as well as the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) at the instance of the NCDMB to take stock of progress made since 2011.

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, speaking at the one day “Stakeholders workshop on manufacturing of line pipes in Nigeria, Processes, Challenges and Opportunities at the Nigerian Content Tower (NCT), Yenagoa, described line pipes as “a major driver in oil and gas industry operations,” adding, “without line pipes you cannot evacuate products.”

