Investor Optimism Sustains Rally As Stocks Value Rises By N341bn

The Nigerian equities market commenced the trading week on an optimistic note, extending its bullish trajectory as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.43 per cent to close at 126,689.54 points.

This uptrend moderated the year-to-date (YTD) return to an impressive 23.09 per cent, affirming deepening investor confidence amid improving liquidity and sustained demand for blue-chip equities.

Market capitalisation surged by N341 billion to settle at N80.14 trillion, buoyed by strong performances in heavyweight counters such as BUACEMENT (+5.3%), TRANSCORP (+7.5%), and DANGCEM (+1.2%). These bellwethers underpinned the market’s upward movement and helped consolidate gains recorded in recent sessions.

Month-todate (MTD), the benchmark index is now up 5.6 per cent, reflecting renewed appetite across key sectors. The overall market sentiment leaned bullish, with a positive market breadth of 1.2x—45 advancing stocks outpacing 36 decliners.

Notably, NSLTECH and ABBEYBDS emerged as the top gainers with 10.0 per cent increases apiece, while RTBRISCOE and CUTIX led the losers’ chart, both declining by 10.0 per cent. Sectoral performance painted a mixed picture.

The Industrial Goods sector led the charge with a 2.27 per cent gain, driven pri – marily by BUACEMENT’s rally. The banking sector followed with a 0.55 per cent uptick, while the Commodities and Oil & Gas sectors advanced marginally by 0.41 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

However, the Consumer Goods (-0.35%) and Insurance (-1.73%) sectors closed in the red, dampened by profit-taking activities in select counters. Market activity was broadly robust across all metrics, underscoring healthy investor participation.

The total number of deals grew by 18.06 per cent to 39,431 transactions. Trade value rose by 5.41 per cent to N32.2 billion, while traded volume increased by 7.39 per cent to 1.29 billion units.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the most traded stock by volume, exchanging 138.03 million shares, while SE – PLAT led in terms of value with trades worth N5.38 billion.