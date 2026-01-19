Investor Confidence: Operators Welcome Planned Capital Market Recapitalisation

Capital market operators have welcomed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to significantly raise minimum capital requirements for regulated entities, describing the recapitalization exercise as timely, well-telegraphed and critical to strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

The new framework, unveiled by the Securities and Exchange Commission in Circular No. 26-1 dated January 16, 2026, represents the most comprehensive review of capital requirements since 2015.

Issued pursuant to the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, the revised thresholds are designed to enhance market resilience, improve operator capacity and align capital adequacy with the grow‑ ing complexity of market activities.

Speaking on the announcement, operators noted that the development did not come as a surprise, citing extensive consultations and prior engagement by the regulator.

Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities, Mr. David Adonri, described the recapi‑ talization as a welcome development that would significantly boost investor confidence, particularly among foreign investors.

According to Adonri, stronger capital buffers would enable market operators to handle larger transaction volumes and participate more actively in complex deals, thereby deepening liquidity and improving market efficiency.