Investor Appetite Surges As CBN Records N2.9trn At Treasury Bills Auction

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recorded overwhelming investor demand at its Treasury Bills Primary Market Auction held today with subscriptions heavily skewed toward the longerdated instrument.

Auction results show that total subscriptions across the three tenors exceeded N2.9 trillion, far outpacing the combined offer of N400 billion, highlighting sustained appetite for government securities amid attractive yields. The 364-day bill dominated the auction, attracting subscriptions of about N2.73 trillion against an offer of N200 billion.

The CBN allotted N394.88 billion for the tenor, reflecting strong investor preference for longer-duration instruments as participants seek to lock in high risk-free returns.

In contrast, the 91-day bill saw near-full subscription, with N98.71 billion in bids against the N100 billion offered. A total of N97.75 billion was allotted, indicating steady but comparatively moderate demand for short-term instruments.

The 182-day bill recorded softer demand, with subscriptions of N66.58 billion against an offer of N100 billion. The apex bank allotted N28.04 billion, underscoring weaker investor interest in the mid-tenor segment. Stop rates showed a slight downward movement for longer maturities.

The 364-day and 182-day bills both declined by 20 basis points to 16.43 per cent and 16.42 per cent, respectively, while the 91-day bill remained unchanged at 15.95 per cent. Corresponding true yields stood at approximately 19.66 per cent for the 364-day, 17.90 per cent for the 182-day, and 16.62 per cent for the 91-day instrument.

Market analysts noted that the strong demand at the long end of the curve reflects improved liquidity conditions and continued institutional positioning in higher-yielding government securities.

The relatively weak interest in the 182-day bill further points to selective investor appetite across maturities. The auction outcome reinforces the trend of investors favouring longer-tenor instruments to secure attractive returns in the current interest rate environment.