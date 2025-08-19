Investments In Nigeria’s Oil sector Hit $800bn In 2024 –NNPC GCEO

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bayo Ojulari, has said that investments from global banks in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector hit $800 billion in 2024.

He also recalled that President Bola Tinubu had mandated the national oil company and the industry to raise investment in the oil and gas sector to $60 billion by 2030. According to him, industry operators are currently talking about investments as a critical issue in the sector, given the presidential directive that mandated the industry to attract fresh investments of about $30 billion by the 2027.

Ojulari, represented by Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Udobong Ntia, spoke while delivering his paper, titled, “Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry: History, Current Realities, Future Opportunities and Strategies for Sustainable Resource Development,” during the 50th anniversary ceremony of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in Lagos.

Thee GCEO stated that NNPC Ltd and its partners, the International Oil Companies (IOCs) as well as independent producers, have activated a roadmap to reduce the cost of oil production in the country and save about $3 billion in the first instance.

According to him, the partners also target to increase the production cost savings to about $4.5 billion by December 2025. He said: “We will drive down our cost per barrel. And I think it’s possible. It’s something that’s gaining traction among the industry leaders as well, because if they take down their costs, it helps them, it helps us as well. So a big focus of our cost management is everybody in the industry.

“For decades, upstream operators in the Nigerian oil and gas industry have been complaining about the high cost of oil production, which some say is between $20 and $40 per barrel. They have attributed this to a lot of factors, including multiple taxes and levies, security issues, and the influence of middlemen.

“All hands must be on deck. We’re playing in all the spaces. We’re ensuring from deep-water to the shallow waters, to land, to swamp, all areas of the business will see activity, and then we’ll be able to attain the targets we have here.”