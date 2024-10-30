Investments In Health System: Product Of My COVID-19 Lessons – Obaseki

Share

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday said the upgraded Edo State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Benin City among other investments in the health sector are products of his COVID-19 lessons.

Obaseki, who was in company of the Zamfara State Governor, Dr Dauda Lawal, at the commissioning, Matriculation and 60th anniversary ceremony of the institution said his government in the last eight years has revamped all healthcare institutions and built a resilient system to cater for the health care needs of Edo people.

Governor Obaseki, also called for support from all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of all programmes and projects embarked on by his government to better the lives of the people, adding, “The revamping of institutions is part of my administration’s commitment to build on the legacy of the State’s founding fathers.

“60 years ago, our founding fathers, having broken away from the Western Region came and founded the Mid-West Region and decided that an institution like this was very important to our healthcare system and therefore founded this school 60 years ago.

“For some accidents of history, people came along the line and never appreciated an institution like this. But COVID-19 opened my eyes to the State of healthcare in Edo State and Nigeria. Our inability to respond to COVID-19 scared me of that pandemic.

“COVID-19 caged everybody both rich and poor and the lessons of COVID-19 for me is that we should be able to build our own. We must build our healthcare system.

“Healthcare is not just the hospital or infrastructure you see but the most important thing in the healthcare system are the people who must be able to deliver services to you.

“COVID-19 opened my eyes. The school of nursing closed down, no accreditation, school of health technology was closed down too. How are we therefore employing people working in our hospital?

Obaseki said, “I brought down Central Hospital and have no regret as we now have 10 primary healthcare centers replacing that and serving the people well now.

“Go and see what we have done with Oredo Primary Healthcare Center, Amagba, Evbuotubu and other places we are building centres.

“Nigeria has more than 25,000 political wards, and the policy is that there must be one PHCs in every ward so that the sick doesn’t need to travel far to get medical care.

“We have almost 200 wards in Edo. If you need 10 people in each PHC, how many workers would we require. That’s about 2,000. Where do we train them?

“In Nigeria, we need more than 250,000 healthcare workers from our PHC system.

“To develop any system, the focus must be on the middle level manpower and it’s important to train every other worker in the chain to enable us get quality healthcare.

“An effective primary healthcare center helps detect diseases and safe lives because the disease is treated entirely and will not lead you seeking medical care abroad.

“These students here in this school will be trained to the highest quality because the facilities on this campus is better than the facilities in many universities in Nigeria. Just go round and see for yourself.

“I was here about two days ago to come and inspect the facilities here and saw young students coming into the institution for their academic pursuit, I was almost emotional.”

He continued: “In 2016, when I came in as governor, these young people did not have this opportunity but rather were victims of trafficking and illegal migration and were turned into slaves.

“The young ones had no hope as nobody cared for them as it was always about politics. When I look around and see the opportunities we are creating for young people, I have no regrets.

“If there is a need to fight, I will continue to fight for the interest and the betterment of the young people of Edo State.”

On the facilities in the institution, the governor noted, “This campus has free Internet, 24/7 electricity from Ossiomo Power and we have ensured that the selection process is based on merit.

“This project was started a year ago. I wish we had money, we would have started it earlier. People make things happen, not money alone.

“We hired the management of the institution about 6 months ago and they have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth takeoff of the programme. We are thinking about exchange programme with other institutions like this.”

On his part, the Zamfara State Governor who commended Obaseki for prioritizing the needs of the people, noting that Governor Obaseki has rekindled hope in Edo State and Nigeria.

He said, “It’s truly a privilege and honour to be here at the instance of my brother and the good people of Edo State to share in this milestone in the life of the Edo college of Health Sciences and Technology, especially of the matriculating Students.

“As we gather here, I am reminded of the transformative power of vision and determination under the capable and visionary leadership of His Excellency, my brother, Governor Obaseki who have rekindled hope in Edo State that with a clear vision, excellence is possible despite all odds.

“Listening to the details of this whole project, I commend my brother for this shining example of what can be achieved when resilience, vision, and dedication comes together.

“As I looked at the students being matriculated here today, I will say to you that you are the symbol of our hope and pride.

“You represent the abundant potential that exists in Edo State and in our Country in general. Don’t limit yourself, study and excel. Protect this investment for yourself and future generations of students yet to come.”

The governor added, “Aside from producing health professionals, I pray that this institution would be a bridge to connect people, create jobs and foster economic growth for both within and outside Edo State and stand as a testament to unlock talents.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Provost of the Institution, Dr. Moyo, thanked Governor Obaseki for investing in the institution which has now become one of the best schools of health sciences in Nigeria.

According to him, “I thank the Executive Governor of Edo State for bringing this College Project to a positive reality. If not you, Your Excellency, who could have remembered us. For what you have done, the management and staff of this College will ever remain grateful to you.”

To the matriculating students, he charged, “Our vision is to make the Edo State College of Health Science and Technology (EDOCOHEST) the best, and the top 3 (three) colleges of health sciences and technology in Nigeria, and this will be reflected in you as our students.

“The future holds many challenges and success for all of you. Each of you will have your own unique opportunities to grow; and I am therefore confident that you will rise to every occasion.”

As part of the event, Governor Obaseki on behalf of the college, presented an award of excellence to Governor Dauda Lawal for visionary leadership and support for excellence.

Other awardees are Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Osaigbovo Iyoha; Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Stanley Ehiarhimwian and Managing Director of Public Building and Maintenance, Engr Austin Osakue.

