Investment: ‘Sound Managerial Acumen Key To NNPC Attracting $60bn Target’

Sound managerial acumen and transparency are necessary for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to attract its targeted $60 billion investment, the pioneer Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Dr Olufemi Lalude.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he identified three sources through which the company could explore the possibility of raising the fund.

He noted that annual reports for some reasonable number of years, possibly between 5 and 10 years, may be required by banks to lend money to any company that requires loan or funding. He noted that such was required to track the financial flow and details of the company.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has recently said that it is targeting $60 billion in investments by 2030 to overhaul its oil and gas sector. It added that this initiative aims to increase crude production to 3 million barrels per day, boost gas output to 12 billion cubic feet per day, and expand refining capacity.

According to it, the strategy focuses on gas projects, infrastructure development like the AKK pipeline, and deepening energy access. The Group Chief Executive Of ficer of NNPC Ltd., Bayo Ojulari, disclosed these recently.

He said: “We were seeking at least 60 billion dollars in investment over the next five to seven years, which for our oil and gas industry was just the tip of the iceberg. We sought investors to grow production.

” Sources explained that the following are the key objectives and strategies: Investment targets of which The NNPC aims for $30 billion in investment by 2027, rising to $60 billion by 2030. Another one according to them is production goals as it target is 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil by 2027 and 3 million bpd by 2030.

There is also gas development plan as the focus is on increasing gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion by 2030, with significant investments in LNG Train 7 and the AKK gas pipeline. NNPC, according to the sources, has refining capacity goal to expand refining capacity by 500,000 bpd by 2030 and it is actively seeking partners for over 200 undeveloped oil fields and investing in carbon capture and technology.

Lalude said there were three funding options for the NNPC. He identified equity, borrowing from financial institutions and sale of shares, as the three options. He said: “You can have your own equity, money you already have. On top of that, you can borrow money.

Leveraging your business against what you borrow. The two broads for getting money. The third one is a case where you sell shares and the money you make out of selling shares also helps you expand. “Either you have money that you already have in, money you have already put in the bank on your existing operations.

Then there’s money you borrow, and the third one is where you may be selling shares. “Each one has a different cost to you, of course. Now, I’m not privy to the information they have because that would be internal as to how much they have right now, how much to borrow and how many shares they want to float.

“NNPC most of the operations that they were doing with the international oil companies, they were owning something between 55 and 60 per cent, depending on the international oil company.

“So, if they want to sell some of that, for example, if you own 55 percent, you may say, I want to sell to new shareholders, which means their own shareholding could drop to 50. And new shareholders can take out 55 per cent. I mean, the remaining 5 percent. There are so many ways in which you can raise money.”

He added: “You know, I’m just explaining to you there are three basic ways in which you can raise funds. That’s what I was saying. Either borrow or use money you already have for your shares. Or raise capital. Now, when you sell part of your shares, that costs you less because you’re not going to pay any interest on it.

Yes, sir. Because those people who become shareholders, they will only share your profit as you grow. Whereas if you borrow cash, you have to pay interest on it. Yes, sir. Or it could be a mixture of all three.