Investment Platforms Sign MoU To Unlock Infrastructure Capital In West Africa

As demands for quality infrastructure heighten in African industrial sector, Africa50, the pan-African infrastructure investment platform, has entered into a landmark agreement with the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) to accelerate the development of innovative financing mechanisms for infrastructure projects across the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

Indeed, the MoU outlines a joint effort to harness the power of regional capital markets to drive long-term infrastructure investment. Under this strategic collaboration, Africa50 and the BRVM aim to introduce infrastructurededicated project bonds and related financial tools.

It opens the door for regional pension funds, insurance firms, and private investors to back energy, transport, and logistics projects that will directly benefit manufacturers across the WAEMU bloc. These instruments will be channeled through the BRVM — the regional stock exchange serving eight WAEMU member states: Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.

The initiative seeks to mobilize institutional and private capital from within the region, including pension funds, insurance companies, and other longterm investors. The partnership marks a significant step toward deepening the role of domestic financial markets in Africa’s infrastructure agenda.

It offers infrastructure developers broader access to capital and enhances the bankability of projects by establishing predictable and investable financial frameworks. Speaking on the alliance, Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobissé, emphasized the importance of African-led innovation, saying: “Solving Africa’s infrastructure deficit requires more than funding — it demands ingenuity, robust institutions, and regional ownership.

“Our partnership with the BRVM is a bold move to localize infrastructure finance by tapping into domestic capital pools, reinforcing our commitment to scalable, impactful, and market-based solutions.” He stated that the vision underscored the role of capital markets in the continent’s development trajectory.

“African capital markets must now take center stage in driving infrastructure transformation. With Africa50, we are aligning financial innovation with development priorities — deploying project bonds and similar instruments to close the infrastructure gap and deliver value for both investors and communities,” he said.

The importance of the MoU to African manufacturers include, • Lower operating costs Improved roads, power, and water infrastructure will reduce input and logistics costs for factories and SMEs. • New business opportunities • Infrastructure buildout will drive demand for locally made construction materials, cables, pipes, machinery, etc.

•Stronger regional trade. •Enhanced transport and border infrastructure support regional supply chains under AfCFTA. • Access to new financing tools. • Project bonds may pave the way for manufacturers to tap capital markets and diversify. In addition, for African manufacturers, this means lower logistics costs, more reliable utilities, and an expanded market, especially in hard-to-reach regions. Infrastructure finance is no longer just a government affair; it’s now a continental business imperative.