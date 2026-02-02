Investment In Youth Key To Nation-Building – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said no nation succeeds without an intentional investment in its youth, as it is the key to nation-building.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id-Ahmad, President Tinubu said no Nigerian should have access to quality education due to financial constraints.

Speaking at the 34th Convocation ceremony and 43rd Founders Day of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, the President further added that over the past 43 years, the university had distinguished itself as a centre of excellence in science, engineering innovation and applied research.

This is as he said, his administration has opened up access to education through targeted infrastructure investments and the implementation of the student loan scheme.

Prof. Farouk Kuta, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the ceremony stands as a powerful affirmation of the university community.

According to him, the community was shaped by resilience, creativity, and unwavering dedication to the advancement of knowledge and service to humanity.

Kuta said that the past year brought remarkable improvement, as the university is placed as the seventh best university in Nigeria and emerged as the highest ranked specialised university.

He further added that the university ranked among the top 10 best in Nigeria and 68th in Africa.

Noting that the strategic expansion of the institution was a bold step toward achieving its mandate as a technology-driven university committed to solving societal challenges.

This, he added, was particularly in the area of training of healthcare professionals and medical technologists in the country.

He stated that the institution remained committed to the merit and welfare of both academic and non-academic staff.

“Over 146 senior non-teaching staff and 110 junior staff were promoted, while the appointments of 22 staff were confirmed. ”Also, in creating an enabling environment, the school clinic and sports complex were renovated,” he added. The V-C urged the graduates to mark their transition from learners to alumni and solution providers. The institution’s Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council, Dr Mohammed Santuraki, commended the President on his reforms in enhancing steady progress. He said he aligns with the Tinubu administration in ensuring national growth. Santuraki also appreciated Gov. Umar Bago of Niger for donating N100 million towards the construction of a female hostel for medical students. He also appreciated the visionary leadership of the V-C’s prudent management of resources, while urging the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the University in their careers. The overall best graduating student from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Koter Oluwadamilola, said the moment was a testament to perseverance, faith, and unity that carried them through the journey.