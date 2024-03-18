Investment in Tourism, Hospitality will Revive Ailing Economy – Expert

A United States trained psychiatrist, Adedeji Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government to revive the ailing economy with more investment in the tourism and hospitality sector. Adebayo said Nigeria must diversify its economy and embrace non-oil exports to overcome the current economic hardship and forex crisis that have significantly impacted the nation’s economy negatively.

Adebayo, who is the CEO and President of The Purpose Hotels and Resorts, insisted that Nigeria must harness the potentials of agriculture and tourism for economic rebound and long-term stability.

Adebayo spoke on Sunday at the grand opening of The Purpose Hotels and Resorts in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. According to him, diversification of the economy into agriculture and tourism sectors will not only generate huge revenue for Nigeria, but also solve the unemployment problem the country is facing.