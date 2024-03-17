‘Investment In Tourism, Hospitality Will Revive Ailing Economy’, Expert Tells FG

A United States (US) trained psychiatrist doctor, Adedeji Adebayo has called on the Federal Government to revive the ailing economy with more investment in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Adebayo said Nigeria must diversify its economy and embrace non-oil exports to overcome the current economic hardship and forex crisis that had significantly impacted the nation’s economy negatively.

Adebayo, the CEO and President of The Purpose Hotels and Resorts, insisted that Nigeria must harness the potentials of agriculture and tourism for economic rebound and long-term stability.

Adebayo spoke on Sunday at the grand opening of The Purpose Hotels and Resorts in Mowe, Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state.

According to him, diversification of the economy into agriculture and tourism sectors will not only generate huge revenue for Nigeria but also solve the unemployment problem the country is facing.

His words: “Our government has been focusing on other sectors of the economy and they have neglected the tourism and hospitality sector that most countries like Dubai live on. Dubai is a country that lives largely on tourism and hospitality.

“A lot of people come from all over the world to Dubai, just to see water parks and other things. The governments of other countries spend time and money in building their tourism and hospitality sectors, their governments are actively involved in building the sector, so I think that tourism is what our government can focus on rather than just petroleum.

“If the government can diversify into agriculture and tourism, the economy will change for the better. Tourism is a very big tent and art and culture are what give us the indigenous mind that we are Africans”.

He also called on the government to put in place infrastructure such as electricity and good roads for businesses to survive.

“I think our government should invest in infrastructure. One of the major reasons why Nigerian businesses don’t thrive is infrastructure issues like electricity, if the government can focus on electricity and generate enough electricity that power a lot of machines, I think we will be ready because we have the manpower. Nigeria has over 200 million people, we have the manpower to build a better African giant”, Adebayo said.

In his remarks, Senator Babafemi Ojodu stressed the need for the Federal government to introduce some fiscal incentives and enabling policies to attract to attract more investments into the country.