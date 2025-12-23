Investment In Nigeria’s Energy Sector Rises To $250m

All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On), an independent impact investing company, has said that Nigeria’s energy sector has witnessed quantum growth and that it has made tremendous impacts in the nation.

It stated that since 2018, the number of energy players has doubled and sector investment has grown nearly threefold, from $90 million to over $250 million, reflecting increased investor confidence and a more diverse funding landscape.

According to it, investees report that All On’s support has enhanced their visibility and credibility, unlocking additional financing opportunities. It added that beyond individual interventions, All On’s efforts had catalyzed broader market transformation.

These were contained in a statement following the release of its Impact Evaluation Report 2025, which showcased how its bold interventions have changed the energy landscape in Nigeria and improved the lives of more than one million people.

According to the statement, when All On entered the market in 2016, nearly half of Nigeria’s population lacked electricity, and the sector faced a staggering 92 per cent annual funding gap. Against this backdrop.

According to it, All On adopted a risk-tolerant approach that combined catalytic investments, innovative financing mechanisms, and ecosystem-building strategies to accelerate progress toward universal energy access.

“Over the evaluation period, from 2018 – 2024, All On invested in more than 50 businesses and supported, through grants and technical assistance, more than 80 businesses, enabling them to connect over 230,000 households, businesses, and facilities to energy.

These interventions strengthened the operational capacity of energy providers and improved affordability and reliability for end users.

Cleaner energy solutions have delivered tangible social and environmental benefits, with half of households reporting improved air quality, enhanced safety, and reduced noise pollution, contributing to better health outcomes and environmental sustainability.

“The report highlights the success of All On’s holistic support model, which integrates tailored due diligence, deep sector knowledge, and ecosystem engagement.

This approach has positioned All On as a trusted partner capable of driving both business growth and systemic change.

Innovative instruments such as the Demand Aggregation for Renewable Technology (DART) program have amplified impact by reducing procurement costs of supported businesses by up to 50 per cent, enabling developers to scale efficiently and pass savings on to energy consumers.”

Chief Executive Officer of All On, Caroline Eboumbou, said the report confirms that its approach is working. She said: “By combining patient capital, technical assistance, and ecosystem support, we have unlocked scalable, sustainable energy solutions for Nigeria’s un-served and under-served communities.

“The accomplishment is real and commendable, but the work is far from done. As we look toward 2030, we remain committed to deepening our impact by creating even more meaningful connections in un-served and under-served communities across Nigeria.”