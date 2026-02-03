‘Investment In Clean Energy, Strategic For National Growth’

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rite Foods Limited, Mr Seleem Adegunwa, has said that investment in clean energy is strategic for national growth.

He stated that it is worthwhile and has many benefits, adding that the full adoption of clean energy will catalyse national and organisational development and profitability.

In a statement on Tuesday, Adegunwa, in his opening remarks at an event in Lagos delivered by Mrs Barong Asiodu, General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, also reiterated Rite Foods’ commitment to embedding sustainability into its long-term growth plans while aligning strong business performance with environmental responsibility.

“For us at Rite Foods, energy is a business continuity priority. As the manufacturing landscape evolves, companies must proactively strengthen their energy resilience while reducing environmental impact.

“Our investments in cleaner energy reflect disciplined long-term thinking about competitiveness, efficiency, and responsible growth. More importantly, we recognise that industry progress accelerates when stakeholders share knowledge and align on practical pathways forward.” Adegunwa said.

The statement said that Rite Foods Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable manufacturing and clean energy adoption as it marked the 2026 International Day of Clean Energy with a high-level multi-stakeholder engagement focused on Nigeria’s energy transition journey and sustainable industrialisation.

According to it, the forum, themed “Nigeria’s Clean Energy Transition: Balancing Risks, Trade-offs and Opportunities for Sustainable Growth,” convened government officials, regulators, energy experts, manufacturers, suppliers, sustainability advocates and media to examine practical pathways for integrating renewable energy solutions across Nigeria’s FMCG sector. The engagement was held in Lagos.

|As a market leader, Rite Foods continues to integrate cleaner and more efficient energy solutions into its manufacturing operations, significantly reducing its carbon footprint while consistently delivering its portfolio of innovative, award-winning brands to consumers nationwide.

“This approach reflects the company’s ability to balance operational resilience with environmental responsibility within Nigeria’s challenging power landscape,” the statement added.

Speaking at the event, Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods, who declared the event open, described clean energy as central to the company’s long-term business strategy.

“At Rite Foods, clean energy is not optional; it is a strategic business imperative. Our approach acknowledges the realities of industrial operations in Nigeria while deliberately pursuing cleaner, more efficient, and more resilient energy solutions that support sustainability, productivity, and business continuity,” he said.

“Rite Foods disclosed that 95 per cent of its energy consumption comes from cleaner sources, including natural gas and solar power, with diesel accounting for just 5 per cent of its energy mix. This shift has significantly reduced the company’s reliance on more carbon-intensive fuels across its manufacturing facilities,” the statement added.

Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos State, Titilayo Oshodi, in her keynote address, emphasised clean energy as both an environmental necessity and a strategic economic opportunity for Nigeria.

She explained that Nigeria’s clean energy transition requires a deliberate shift from fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and diesel to sustainable sources, including solar, wind, and hydropower, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), the Paris Agreement, and Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which targets net-zero emissions by 2060.

Oshodi highlighted the country’s current energy realities, limited electricity access, heavy reliance on biomass for cooking, and the health and environmental consequences of prolonged generator and firewood use. She noted that while a delayed transition comes at a high cost to public health, forests, and emissions, a poorly financed rapid transition could also strain economic stability.

Commending Rite Foods for convening the dialogue, Oshodi described the engagement as timely and impactful, praising the company for demonstrating strong private-sector leadership in advancing Nigeria’s clean energy agenda. She added that industry-led initiatives such as this play a critical role in strengthening national economic growth, industrial resilience, and Africa’s competitiveness.

She further outlined ongoing national and sub-national initiatives, including the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan, expansion of domestic solar manufacturing, the issuance of a ₦50 billion green bond, and Lagos State’s clean energy projects such as solar street lighting, solar-powered public facilities, electric public transport, biodigesters, and the 80 million Clean Cookstoves Initiative.

According to the statement, a panel discussion featuring Olufemi Ajileye, General Manager Operations, Rite Foods, Olumide Idowu, climate advocate, Shofela Akinbode, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Special Duties and Climate Change, and Eustace Onuegbu, Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability expert, explored policy frameworks, technological innovation, financing models, and the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable industrial growth.

Highlighting the operational impact of this transition, Femi Ajileye, General Manager, Operations, Rite Foods Limited, noted that sustainability is embedded within the company’s production systems.

“Clean and efficient energy systems are fundamentally about smarter operations. Investments in energy efficiency in the long run lower the total cost of ownership, even if initial capital costs are higher. They also reduce maintenance costs and improve asset lifespan, which in turn, enhances predictability in energy spending.

For a manufacturer like us, this translates into stronger cost leadership, improved margins, and the ability to reinvest savings into innovation, quality, and market expansion,” he stated.

“Beyond energy sourcing, the company has adopted disciplined energy management practices that deliver low energy intensity per unit of production, outperforming typical industry benchmarks. Continuous investments in modern equipment, automation, and process optimisation have further strengthened cost efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced manufacturing competitiveness,” the statement noted.

It added that the event also featured goodwill messages from representatives of the Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance (FBRA), Federal Ministry of Environment, Sterling One Foundation, and GZI Industries, reinforcing the value of strong public-private partnerships in accelerating Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

According to it, experts at the forum agreed that Nigeria’s transition to clean energy must be balanced, inclusive, and data-driven, shifting from linear energy use to circular systems that promote innovation, green jobs, and inclusive access.