October 28, 2024
Investment Firm Gets MD

Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited (LWIL) has appointed Adeniyi Akinlusi as managing director.

The company said in a statement that Akinlusi, a distinguished professional in banking, finance and real estate has over three decades of experience in strategic, leadership and entrepreneurial roles across the financial, banking, mortgage and real estate sectors.

He obtained a degree in accounting from and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from University of Lagos. Akinlusi is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Also, he is an Alumnus of Harvard Business School, Boston, United States, the Institute of Management Development, Lausanne, Switzerland and Frankfurt School of Finance & Management,Frankfurt, Germany.

