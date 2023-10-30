New Telegraph

October 30, 2023
Investment firm engages GED

  • 10 mins ago
  • 1 minute read

First Ally Capital Limited, an investment banking group, has appointed Mrs. Olumayowa Ogunwemimo and Mr. Tolu Osinibi as group executive directors. Ogunwemimo has been an integral part of First Ally Asset Management (FAAM), the asset management subsidiary of the company, since her appointment as managing director in September 2020.

Also, Osinibi joined First Ally Capital in September 2023, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the financial sector. The Chairman of the company, Mr. Olufemi Akinsanya, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tolu to the expanding First Ally team and to witness Olumayowa’s transition from leading our rapidly growing asset management division to taking on broader Group responsibilitie.”

