Investment Drive And Abiodun’s Take Homes From BRICS Summit

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was a key figure in President Bola Tinubu’s entourage that attended the recent BRIC Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nigeria’s engagement as a BRICS Partner Country, and potential future full membership, is a strategic move aimed at diversifying its foreign relations and economic partnerships. Nigeria officially became a Partner Country in January 2025.

President Tinubu’s invitation to the Summit was at the instance of Brazil’s President, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, signifying Nigeria’s growing importance on the global stage. Not only that the presence afforded Nigeria a voice in discussions among major emerging economies, it also provided an opportunity to contribute to shaping a multi-polar world order. President Tinubu used the platform to call for a re-evaluation of the current global governance structure and the financial and healthcare systems, urging greater equity and inclusion for low-income and emerging economies, particularly in Africa.

This enhances Nigeria’s international recognition and diplomatic voice. On the sidelines of the summit, Tinubu held a crucial bilateral meeting with Lula da Silva. His discussions at the summit and bilateral meetings specifically centred on agriculture, including livestock development, environment and climate action, renewable energy options, mining and natural resources exploration opportunities, among others.

Overall, there was a commitment to tackle and remove bottlenecks hindering the actualisation of existing Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) and agreements, particularly in agriculture, aiming to streamline and fast-track processes. So, the key take-homes included discussions on establishing direct air links between Nigeria and Brazil to boost tourism and business, enhancing bilateral trade and reciprocal investment, and accelerating cooperation in energy transition, science, technology, innovation, and space observation. Brazil’s President reportedly directed Brazilian agricultural institutions and companies to invest heavily in Nigeria.

And, of course, the action governor, Prince Abiodun, didn’t sit at the Summit and bilateral discussions as a passive participant in global decision-making. With Brazil’s enthusiasm, focusing on strategic sectors like agriculture, energy, and technology, he seized the opportunity to woo Brazilian investors into Ogun State, urging them to consider investing in Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), livestock, mining, tourism, power plant, and others. He specifically invited them (investors) from Brazil to partner with Ogun State to set up a fertilizer plant at the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas Project.

The governor stated that the state was ready for investment opportunities in oil and gas, livestock, mining, agriculture, power plant development, renewable energy, tourism, technical and vocational training for youths, among others. This was in furtherance of the investment drive of the administration for the rapid development of the state. Abiodun described Ogun State as investor-friendly and one of the most developed states in Nigeria, adding that Olokola has the deepest sea port in the country. He said: “We have a region in our state that is the deepest sea port in Nigeria, called the Olokola region, where there is an Olokola gas project in the offing.

This place has been identified as the right location to have a fertilizer plant. So, we welcome partners from Brazil to set up a fertilizer plant with us in Ogun State.” Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, who also spoke at the event, described Ogun as one of the most industrialised states in Nigeria.

“There’s a lot that already exists in terms of the backbone for industries, which is why Ogun is very industrialised. It is one of the most industrialised states in Nigeria,” Tuggar said. Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, stressed that Nigeria was on the right track in terms of growth, inflation, and external positioning.