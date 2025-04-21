Investment Banking Revival Delayed, Not Cancelled’

Share

The volatility in global markets that supercharged trading in the first quarter has stalled any rebound in investment banking – especially Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) advisory, according to a report by the International Financing Review (IFR).

The report quoted Goldman Sachs chief executive, David Solomon, as saying l: “In investment banking, the volatile backdrop led to more muted activity relative to the levels we had expected coming into the year.”

According to the report, across the five largest US banks – Goldman, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup – revenues from investment banking totalled $8.4 billion, up four per cent from a year earlier and hardly the level banks were expecting heading into the year.

While it attributed the slowdown in investment banking activity to the global trade dispute triggered by the US government’s unveiling of sweeping tariffs on April 2, the report said bank CEOs believe that the deceleration is temporary.

It further quoted Solomon as saying that: “As we stand today, our client dialogues remain elevated, and our backlog is up for the fourth consecutive quarter. That being said, our ability to execute on these transactions will of course be dependent on market conditions.”

US President Donald Trump levied tariffs on trading partners Canada and Mexico in the first quarter and threatened to levy tariffs on most US trading partners on April 2.

The threat forestalled any rebound in dealmaking for at least another quarter, although Trump relented on his trade policy after a bond market rout, and cut planned tariff levels on most countries other than China. But uncertainty and volatility remain.

