Investment Banking Has Attracted Big Transactions –AIHN President

Share

The investment banking sector of the economy handled major transactions that defined the outgoing year and requires recognition, the President, Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria, ‘Kemi Awodein, has said.

She spoke during the Investment Banking Awards Dinner held in Lagos. According to her, the award is meant to celebrate the achievements of investment bankers in Nigeria and motivate them to do more in the coming year.

Awodein explained that the several successful transactions facilitated within the year, including Heineken’s $24 billion acquisition of a controlling stake in Nigerian Breweries and Sahara Group’s $1 billion purchase of Egbin Power, showed the strength and resilience of the investment banking market and the economy.

“The prominent transactions include Seplat Energy’s $650m bond issuance, aimed at expanding its energy operations, and Airtel Africa’s $500 million capital raise, which was used to enhance telecommunications infrastructure.

“These initiatives were made more feasible by the improved economic environment following the reforms,” the AIHN president said.

She said: “So, I think this event, celebrates investment banking sector as a whole, and further celebrates people who have worked hard and executed large ticket transactions.

“It is also an opportunity for us to appreciate our clients who have given us the mandates that have led to us receiving and achieving those accolades.”

Awodein said that the awards were for 2023 transactions, adding that 2024 has been a busy year and is expected to bring about a lot more impactful and interesting transactions that could qualify for awards next year.

This year’s awards saw Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited dominating the winner’s list.

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited won the Best Public Sector Debt Issuance House 2023, Best Commercial Paper House 2023, Best Corporate Bond House 2023, Best DCM House 2023, Best Equity Deal of 2023 and Best Investment Bank 2023.

Share

Please follow and like us: