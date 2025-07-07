Investment Act Best Investors’ Protection Mechanism – CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria , Hon. Justice Kudirat M.O Kekere – Ekun has applauded the enactment of the Investments and Securities Act, 2025.

She said the piece of legislation enhanced regulatory clarity and serves as an investor’s protection mechanism. To this end, the CJN on Monday in Abuja, tasked judiciary officers to breathe life into the statutory instruments, “to give it a meaning that aligns with legislative intent, commercial logic, and ethical consciousness”.

She stated this in Abuja during the 2025 capacity building/ interactive workshop on capital market law, ethics and judicial interpretations for judges of superior courts. The workshop was organized by the National Judiciary Institute in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC).

Speaking on the relevance of the workshop theme: “repositioning the Nigerian capital market for national economic transformation through effective dispute resolution”, she said the theme was as thoughtful as it was urgent.

“It calls on Judicial Officers, to engage critically with the intersection of law and finance, to understand the dynamics that undergird national prosperity, and to interpret with sensitivity the legal instruments that govern commercial relations in a modern economy.”

“The capital market today is no longer a distant abstraction limited to high finance or institutional investors. It has become a critical lever of economic participation and empowerment. From pension

contributors and fintech entrepreneurs to diaspora bond subscribers and small-scale investors, the capital market affects livelihoods, opportunities, and national competitiveness.

“As such, it is not merely an economic mechanism, it is a democratic tool for wealth creation and national stability.Yet, like all vital systems, it is vulnerable. The capital market is a repository of trust, but also a potential site of distortion. It is a platform for innovation, but also susceptible to fraud and regulatory

arbitrage.”

“In this regard, the Judiciary has a profound role to play. Not as passive arbiters, but as active custodians of economic integrity and commercial justice,” she affirmed.

Of note, the CJN acknowledged the emergence of new financial frontiers—digital assets, cryptocurrency transactions, green financing instruments, and transnational securities. These developments , she said often

outpace the tools of traditional adjudication.

“It is not sufficient to apply existing principles without adaptation; nor must we yield to the illusion that novelty negates precedent. Instead, we must engage with these issues in a manner that preserves legal consistency while remaining responsive to evolving commercial realities”.

In an opening remark earlier, Director – General of SEC Dr.Emomotimi Agama described ISA Act 2025 as a landmark legislation that marks significant milestones in Nigeria’s economic and financial sector.

He said the newly signed Act reinforces investor confidence, strengthening regulatory frameworks and enhancing the nation’s position in global markets.

“The ISA 2025 is a legislative success, a legal milestone and a

reform that ushers in a new era for our capital market. By enacting this progressive law, Nigeria has taken a bold step toward fostering a more transparent, efficient, resilient and secure investment climate. The diligent efforts of the Executive and Legislative arms in ensuring

the seamless passage of this Act reflects a shared commitment to economic growth, financial stability and sustainable development”, SEC DG said.

NJI Administrator Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi said the workshop was both crucial and timely.

“On the one hand, the theme invariably compels us to critically examine the indispensable role of the Judiciary in fostering economic growth. Also, it serves as a reminder that the strength of our legal interpretations directly influences that of our capital market, and that the efficiency of our adjudication contributes significantly to the attractiveness of Nigeria as an investment destination.”