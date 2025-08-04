Investing In Nigeria Has High Risks, Higher Growth Potentials –Agbonlahor

The Chairman and CEO of the Lahor Group, Prince Paul Agbonlahor, has asserted that investing in the United States is generally easier while investing in Nigeria comes with higher risks and higher growth potentials.

Agbonlahor who made this assertion while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on Sunday, explained that the contrast between Nigeria and US business environments was because America has stable regulatory framework, strong legal system, and efficient infrastructure.

He observed that the Nigerian market offers significant opportunities, especially in sectors like tech and agriculture, but ease of doing business is challenged by bureaucracy, inconsistent policies, and forex issues.

According to him however, recent reforms are gradually improving the investment climate in Nigeria.

The Edo-born business mogul, whose conglomerate spans sectors from behavioral healthcare and hospitality to music and real estate, also shared insights into cross-continental business realities and his passion for empowering Nigerian youth.