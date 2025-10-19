Investing In Human Capital Spurs Technological Innovation – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said that increased investment in human capital development has the potential to significantly boost a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through innovation and technological progress.

Kalu made the remark while delivering the keynote address at SMFest, an annual global conference that empowers participants to leverage technology and innovation for business growth.

He explained that a skilled and educated workforce enhances productivity, drives innovation, and fosters problem-solving, which are essential ingredients for economic transformation.

“A more educated and skilled workforce leads to higher productivity and better problem-solving. Human capital is the foundation upon which innovation and technology thrive,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker commended Ajah Excel, convener of SMFest, and his team for their visionary initiative, noting that the platform has helped thousands of young Nigerians turn ideas into action and passion into purpose.

He described the conference theme, “Africa Unlocked: Leading the Digital Revolution,” as timely, emphasizing that unlocking Africa’s potential goes beyond technology, it centers on people transforming challenges into opportunities.

Citing a Daba Finance report showing that Nigeria attracted US$331.6 million in investments, Kalu said this demonstrates the country’s unmatched creativity and leadership in innovation across Africa.

“We must invest not just in connectivity, but in creativity and capacity. Tools alone don’t transform nations, people do,” he stressed.

Kalu reaffirmed his commitment and that of the 10th National Assembly to support initiatives that drive digital inclusion and innovation, adding that courage, collaboration, and vision are essential to unlock Africa’s digital opportunities.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Kalu encouraged young Nigerians to embrace leadership and innovation, noting that real leadership begins with taking responsibility rather than waiting for permission to act.

“The tools in your hands today are more powerful than anything my generation could have imagined. But technology without purpose amplifies noise, not impact. Innovation must be inclusive, from the boy in Akure to the farmer in Sokoto,” he said.

Quoting reports by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Google, Kalu noted that Africa’s Internet economy could contribute up to $180 billion to the continent’s GDP by 2025, accounting for about 5% of total output.

He urged African youths to lead the charge in redefining the continent’s future through startups, digital solutions, and inclusive innovation.

“You are the coders, innovators, and creators. The bridge to the future is waiting, you don’t need perfect conditions to begin, only the courage to believe your beginning matters,” Kalu concluded.