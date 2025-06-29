Investigation: Yaba Cancer Research Institute Rots Away, Turns To Event Centre

We charge N250, 000 for weddings, others- Hall Manager

It’s part of our revenue drive- Official

NIMR Conference hall, guest house open for public use

The Biomedical Training and Cancer Research Centre in Yaba, Lagos State, is now an event centre, Sunday Telegraph can confirm.

The Centre, which was officially inaugurated at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Yaba, Lagos on September 29, 2015, has been inactive, save for some offices in the complex, occupied by some officials of the NIMR.

The NIMR itself is a medical research institute established by the Federal Government, 49 years ago through the Research Institute Establishment Act of 1977, to promote national health and development.

Until the establishment of National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRID) in Abuja, it was the only institute in the country specifically dedicated for medical research.

However, Sunday Telegraph gathered that NIMR, which was supposed to focus on scientific research such as biochemistry and nutrition, virology, vaccinology, immunology, health system and policy research is also intended to focus on reproductive, maternal and childhood diseases, clinical science, microbiology, molecular biology, Biotechnology and public health. That is with eyes on diseases of greatest public health importance in the country.

These include: Malaria, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis, Schistosomiasis, Helicobacter Pylori, and Typhoid.

But when Sunday Telegraph visited the Centre two weeks ago, it gathered that the training halls of the Cancer Institute had rather turned to event centre for wedding occasions, Corporate, academic trainings and conferences, among other uses.

The Institute’s guest rooms have turned to suites that are open to all class of guests to lodge, especially those who make use of the event centres as long as they can foot the bill charged.

Each suite goes for a flat rate of N35,000 without food or breakfast.

According to a hall manager at the Research Centre, Benjamin Obot, (like a clerk officer) who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, the hall inside the compound directly opposite the main NIMR edifice has the capacity to sit 100 guests comfortably with chairs and tables. Guests pay N250,000 for a whole day while the main auditorium named the ‘Gallery’ inside the main compound comfortably sit sits 300 guests and goes for N350,000.

“But that particular hall, party type of foods is not allowed in there because the hall is meant for conferences and corporate trainings. As such, foods are packaged for take away. Only snacks and drinks are served inside during trainings or lectures,” he said of the hall inside the NIMR compound.

Obot took Sunday Telegraph to his female boss, main manager, who appears to be in charge of the halls and collection of the fees.

The lady told Sunday Telegraph that the hall at the Cancer Centre actually goes for N200,000 and N30,000 for permission of foods and drinks to be brought in from outside the research Institute.

Sunday Telegraph asked if the Institute was meant to supply foods in the first place and if the Institute was actually meant for such events.

She cut in sharply and asked Sunday Telegraph to go to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), who ‘operates such side hustle.’

She gave Sunday Telegraph the account name as Avancee Pinnacle Limited for payment for the hall while Avancee NIMR Research Suite for payment for the rooms.

She added that the Institute had to delve into that aspect as side business in order to generate funds.

“We give out the halls and rooms for rent as side hustles, so as to generate revenue for the Institute. We don’t have to wait for the protocols of applying for fund for all the needs of the Institute. But if we can generate on our own to cushion the pressure on the Federal Government, hence, renting of the halls and suites as side hustle to generate revenue,” she said.

A source disclosed to Sunday Telegraph that the compound also serves as car park to some people, who are on short visit to Yaba and environs.

It was gathered that the security guards and a few others charge N500 per vehicle or depending on the outward look of the owners and types of vehicles.

While the compound (that is the Cancer Research Centre) opposite the main compound, looks clean and well kept, the inside consisting of offices and consulting offices were not what one could call a befitting research environment- not tidy as expected of such an Institute.

The hall and corridor on the first floor are in dilapidation. Rusty smells have taken over the floors, possibly because of inactivities as it didn’t seem like events occur regularly as well.

The staircase for instance, was stained with dirt that have become permanent and the 100 capacity hall is not tidy either.

The seminar board has broken off, leaving only the termite infested frame at the front of the seminar class.

A few seminar chairs were seen, with majority of them not balanced on the floor of the hall due to some worn-out part of the sitting chairs and attached tables.

Three white standing Air Conditioners that were not responding to electricity supply unless a little tugging of some wires were done from the Control Box were seen. Although, the toilets were clean, some of the toilets were without seat covers, brownish stained colour down edges of inside the buckets.

A small room is dedicated as storage for dozens of plastic party chairs and tables that are used for events when needed. Downstairs, there are offices that Mr. Obot said were occupied but the occupants were not around as at 3:30pm when Sunday Telegraph visited.

Three days after the visit, Obot called Sunday Telegraph to be sure of paying for the hall, perhaps because of his commission. A week later, Obot called again offering to help the Reporter get Ice-Blocks for the upcoming party: “I called to ask if I could help you some Ice-blocks for the party because we don’t always have electricity supply,” he said on the telephone.

Well, as it is, the side revenue generation for the institute may actually be necessary as the institute has huge bills/debts to pick, with an example of electricity bills of over N52 million to pay for month of April, only among other bills to pay.

During the monthly media briefing sometimes in April, at the Institute, the Director-General of the institute (NIMR) and professor of forensic pathology, John Obafunwa, described the situation at the Institute as worrisome.

“The monthly bill from EKEDC to NIMR is extremely outrageous, as the calculation is not even based on the newly introduced Band ‘A’ Tariff circle, but on estimated billings, which the institute cannot cope with.”

Obafunwa said: “We were charged about N49 million in August last year, N48 million in September, N44 million in October. It went down to N34 million in November and rose again to N43 million in December. It continued in that manner, and now, we are being charged an average of N45.5 million monthly.

“While we were complaining about these outrageous bills through official letters and sending our representatives to their headquarters in Marina, requesting dialogue to reconcile the issue, they sent us N52 million bills for April alone.

“And now, they’ve sent us a notice threatening to disconnect us by Monday April 28th, if we fail to pay a sum of about N62.45 million, from a total of N89.4 million, which they claim we owe.

“This development is surprising because we just paid them today (Friday, April 25th), over N34 million out of the outrageous bills they gave us.

“So, where do they expect us to get the whole money from?”

Obafunwa lamented on the bill he termed, ‘huge’. He asked how much electricity, is NIMR consuming monthly to warrant such huge bills, especially considering they receive less than 10 hours of supply daily.

Furthermore, he disclosed that NIMR’s yearly electricity budget from the Federal Government before the current fiscal year, was just ₦20 million. The allocation increased to ₦145 million this year, which is still grossly inadequate given the financial challenges the institute is facing.

The DG stressed a point that NIMR is a Federal Government-owned medical research institute, whose activities have direct or indirect impacts on all Nigerians, as it deals with health and medical issues of public concern.

He said that, “even though we don’t generate income like health facilities or schools, we need a constant supply of electricity because most of our activities in the laboratories, as well as reagents and diagnostic equipment, are temperature-sensitive.”

However, there were full life activities of sorts within the main compound that housed different offices for different purposes like, ‘Clinical Diagnostics Department, BioBank Department among others.

On September 18, 2020, the NIMR unveiled the first SARS-CoV-2 Isothemal Molecular Assay (SIMA) kit in Nigeria to boost COVID-19 testing capacity. After this unveiling of the kit, nothing major in the area of science breakthrough was heard of them again.