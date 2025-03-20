Investigation To Ascertain Cause Of Karu Tanker Explosion Ongoing – PCNGI

Share

…inspects scene, calls for safety awareness

The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI), has called on Nigerians to desist from speculations and wait for the outcome of ongoing investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker explosion which led to the loss of many lives and injured persons along the Kugbo-Karu-Nyanya express in Abuja, on Wednesday night.

While the exact number of deaths was not known as at the time of filling this story, eyewitness accounts have it that many people were burnt beyond recognition.

The search and rescue team of FEMA, Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force and NEMA were on ground to rescue the casualties.

Saddened by the incident, the PCNG Initiative in a statement signed by its Technical Assistant, Stakeholder Management and Public Engagement, Kenechukwu Chukwu, assured Nigerians it remains committed to promoting the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative

The statement reads: ” PCNG Initiative is deeply saddened by the tragic accident on the Karu Bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident.

“While initial reports suggest the involvement of a Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker, we urge the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Preliminary accounts indicate a possible brake system failure leading to the explosion of the petrol storage tank, but it is crucial to avoid speculation until all facts are established.

“The PCNG Initiative remains committed to promoting the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative. We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities, including the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Federal Fire Service, and other stakeholders, to ensure that safety standards are upheld and incidents like this are prevented in the future.

“We commend the swift response of the emergency responders, including FEMA, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who are on the ground working tirelessly to rescue victims and manage the situation.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive & Programme Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI), Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, on Thursday morning, inspected the scene of the unfortunate accident at Karu bridge in Abuja FCT, alongside officials of the Nigeria Midstream Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), who are conducting their own investigations.

While commiserating with the victims of the accident and their relatives, Oluwagbemi, called for more safety awareness and adherence to safety protocols at accident scenes, as well as better monitoring of articulated trucks for brake safety and compliance with maintenance requirements, while ensuring a proper licensing regime for commercial drivers that require both safety and evacuation training.

Further to its preliminary findings yesterday, and its call for patience for authorities to get to the root cause of the accident, the PCNGI reiterates the intrinsic safety of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles and encourages all stakeholders to work towards a better-monitored gas vehicle ecosystem with the proposed launch of the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS).

“To this end, PCNGI is committed to continued safety of Nigeria road users as it promotes alternative sources of energy that are cheaper, safer and more reliable for the economic development of the nation,” the statement added.

